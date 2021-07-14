Wallaceburg homeowners interrupt break-in

The homeowners at a Murray Street residence in Wallaceburg interrupted a break-in Tuesday.

Article content

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned.

Chatham-Kent police are investigating the break-in.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Ken Morrell at kenm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87272. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Driving while suspended

A motorcyclist was charged with driving while under suspension for the seventh time in 10 months Tuesday by Chatham-Kent police.

He was stopped by police on Duncan Street in Wallaceburg, arrested and held for bail.

Suspect arrested

Several electronic devices were stolen during a break-in at a Library Lane business in Chatham early Tuesday morning.

A suspect was identified after reportedly being caught on video surveillance, police said. He was found near the store in the afternoon and arrested.

The 34-year-old Chatham man was charged with break and enter. He was released with an Aug. 10 court date.

Break and enter

Unknown suspects tried to steal a truck Tuesday from a business compound on Seventh Line in Chatham, but they drove it into a fence and left after causing damage to the property.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Cheryl McVicar at cherylm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 85018. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Warrant arrest

A police officer found two men inside a vehicle parked on Baldoon Road in Chatham early Wednesday morning.

The driver had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. He was arrested and held for bail.