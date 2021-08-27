Wallaceburg woman's sentencing for manslaughter slated for later this year

A Wallaceburg woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month will have to wait a little longer to learn when sentencing submissions and her sentencing will take place.

Article content

Kourtny Audette made a brief virtual court appearance in Chatham Friday, where the court heard the defence and Crown have some dates set in November to hear sentencing submissions that will be followed by a sentencing hearing. The courtroom and times for these hearings still need to be confirmed.

The matter was adjourned to Monday to finalize the time and courtroom where the hearings will be held.

Audette was originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with Nick Laprise’s death on April 18, 2018, at her Book Street home in Wallaceburg.

According to details provided in an agreed statement of facts during Audette’s Aug. 6 plea, she stabbed Laprise, 24, in the chest.

While the court was told the Chatham man had previously paid Audette for sex, the young woman said she was unwilling on the day Laprise was fatally stabbed, according to the agreed facts by the defence and Crown.

Audette remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.