Wait continues for incarcerated Chatham-Kent police officer to have bail hearing

A Chatham-Kent police officer, who has been incarcerated for more than two months, will continue to wait to find out if she can be released on bail.

Cristelle Vanden Enden, who is facing several charges related to separate incidents, made another brief court appearance Tuesday via teleconference.

Her matter was adjourned to March 30, when it is anticipated a date for a bail hearing will be set and a bail plan will be ready.

Her matter was adjourned to March 30, when it is anticipated a date for a bail hearing will be set and a bail plan will be ready.

Vanden Enden remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban on any pre-trial evidence presented in court.

According to previously published reports, the officer faces charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Chatham-Kent police asked Windsor police to investigate after local officers were called to a Chatham home Jan. 9 to help paramedics with an injured 40-year-old man.

Police learned Vanden Enden may have been involved in the incident.

She was arrested and charged by Windsor police on Jan. 18 and taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

She is also facing two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and three counts of drug possession.

Vanden Enden also faces a charge of fraud with a value less than $5,000, use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by a crime in connection to allegations dating back to 2019.

The officer is on a medical leave from the police service.