Volunteers sought for bridges, culverts and roads committee
Have an infrastructure idea? The municipality is seeking volunteers to serve on its bridges, culverts and roads innovation committee.
Members are needed for the remainder of the 2018 to 2022 term, stated a media release. The call is currently open and will close on April 12.
The purpose of the committee it to consider how the municipality can optimize investments related to infrastructure through innovation.
“The committee reviews the processes related to setting priorities, procurement, financing, service level changes, investment, divestment, utilization of traditional versus new technology, legal liability and risk management considerations,” the release stated.
“The work of the committee would be especially interesting for those with agricultural and technical expertise and experience.”
Members have been reviewing administrative processes and made several recommendations for continuation of current practices and some areas of improvement.
The committee considers how innovative measures can better address the financial gap in maintaining roads, bridges and culverts, while still supporting Chatham-Kent residents.
As an advisory committee of council, it makes recommendations to councillors for consideration and implementation.
It comprises four members of council, four representatives from the agricultural industry and four infrastructure experts.
Currently there are three vacancies for infrastructure experts and one for an agricultural industry representative.
Terms of reference and meeting minutes are available on the municipal website at www.chatham-kent.ca.
For an application form, contact Nancy vandenBoorn at nancyv@chatham-kent.ca, or call 519-360-1998 ext. 3901.