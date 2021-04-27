Virtual RetroFest event moved to June 25-26

Article content

A virtual livestreamed RetroFest is still being held but has been pushed to late June.

Originally scheduled to run May 21 to May 22, organizers announced it will now take place June 25 to June 26 due to the two-week extension of the provincial stay-at-home order and stronger enforcement during the lockdown.

The public’s safety is of the utmost importance to the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA, RetroFest partners and the community, stated a media release:

“In order to complete this kind of event, it will take many hours of pre-recording content with cars, their car owners, sponsors and interactive content, along with a live band streamed on stage the day of the event,” the release added.

Visit the RetroFest Facebook page or the Historic Downtown Chatham BIA website (www.downtownchatham.com) for updates on registration and events.