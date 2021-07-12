Virtual Festival of Giving brings in more than $151K

A virtually held Festival of Giving raised $151,500 for the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent on Saturday night.

A virtually held Festival of Giving raised $151,500 for the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent on Saturday night.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

According to a news release, the organizers of the event – which had a “Good Times and Tan Lines” theme – sold more than 600 tickets.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Virtual Festival of Giving brings in more than $151K Back to video

The Festival of Giving is the treatment centre foundation’s biggest event, normally welcoming more than 1,000 guests when held in person, the release said.

Each guest this year received a party bag with vouchers for food and drinks to enjoy at home, plus a chance to win a 1996 BMW Z3 Roadster. A Wallaceburg man won the two-seat convertible.

Event co-chairpersons Chris McLeod and Tim Regan hosted the evening, with Greg Hetherington serving as auctioneer for the live auction and Matt Tape producing the virtual event behind the scenes.

“Thank you to our sponsors, virtual guests and volunteers for making this a successful event and raising important funds that we need for our kids,” foundation president Mike Genge said in the release. “The funds raised will go towards providing quality therapy and programming to children with special needs in our community.”

Past Festival of Giving chairpersons made appearances during the virtual event and local band Face 4 Radio recorded performances ahead of time.