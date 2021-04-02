Vanier students spread Easter cheer to isolated seniors

Two classes at Georges P. Vanier Catholic School have done their best to give housebound seniors a happy Easter.

The students designed and filled 40 care packages that were delivered Thursday to representatives from Maple City Retirement Residence and NeighbourLink Chatham-Kent.

A grades 2-3 class taught by Stephanie Zondervan and a grades 4-5 class taught by Andrea Keating and Ian Comiskey took part in the project.

Their packages contain tissues, shampoo, soap, hand sanitizer, nail polish, cards, magazines, plants and snacks, among other items.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to spread some joy,” Zondervan said. “That’s our plan – spread some happiness in the pandemic … to people who may be isolated and lonely.”

The idea for the packages grew out of class discussions.

“We’re talking a lot about grace in our classes and generosity, which is the virtue of the month for the school board,” Zondervan said.