Article content The executive director of the People’s Party of Canada has weighed in on the dispute between two riding associations that both claim to have a candidate in Chatham-Kent—Leamington. Daniel Tyrie, in an email Saturday, said the party’s headquarters recognizes the Chatham-Sarnia Regional Association, but hasn’t recognized the organization called the Chatham-Kent—Leamington Electoral District Association since January. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vallee is PPC candidate for local riding, party’s executive director says Back to video He said the Chatham-Sarnia group, which also includes the Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton ridings, held a nomination contest for local party members Saturday, and Liz Vallee is the party’s candidate for Chatham-Kent—Leamington. A news release dated June 15 from the Chatham-Kent—Leamington Electoral District Association had named Greg Wilford as the candidate. “Greg Wilford is not recognized by PPC (headquarters) as a legitimate candidate, nomination contestant or approved applicant,” Tyrie said in the email. “Mr. Wilford did not apply to be a candidate and did not receive approval from PPC (headquarters) in accordance with our candidate selection process and will not be included in the ongoing nomination contest.”

Article content In a Friday email, Iain Schofield, the CEO of the Chatham-Kent—Leamington association, said his organization is the official electoral district association. “There are some people who are attempting to run a parallel party organization,” Schofield said. “They claim an authority that (they) do not have. We view their attempts as illegitimate. “As with other parties, the (electoral district associations) are in charge of candidate selection for the locality. As such, we held a vote in the (electoral district association) executive and this is how Mr. Wilford was selected.” On Monday, Schofield said he learned of the party headquarters’ intentions in April and had to call the new regional director “to find out what was going on.” “They had never even bothered to email us or call us at any moment since the inception of this party,” Schofield said in an email. “Call it growing pains or other things.” The Chatham-Kent—Leamington Electoral District Association has been registered with Elections Canada since March 22, 2019. The government website still lists Schofield as the CEO. Tyrie said the Chatham-Sarnia group is not a “parallel” association, but the “official representatives in the region.” He said the PPC has sent a request to Elections Canada to deregister the Chatham-Kent—Leamington Electoral District Association. An Elections Canada spokesperson confirmed the party submitted a request on Friday to deregister that association. The spokesperson said the Chatham—Kent—Leamington association had also announced a candidate on June 15, the day the news release with Wilford as the candidate came out.

Article content On Elections Canada’s end, a candidate isn’t official until an election has been called and the returning officer confirms the candidate. As well, Lambton—Kent—Middlesex PPC Electoral District Association advised Elections Canada of some changes at the end of May, the spokesperson said. One of the requests was to change the name to the Chatham-Sarnia Regional PPC Association. Electoral district associations do not have to be named after the riding, the Elections Canada spokesperson said. While an electoral district association can only represent one riding, the spokesperson said it can transfer donations to other candidates, as long as everything is documented and reported to Elections Canada. A new electoral district association for Chatham-Kent—Leamington is not a requirement to run a candidate, the spokesperson said. Upon learning of the request for deregistration late Monday afternoon, Schofield said he will “sign off” as CEO for the association. However, he said he doesn’t support Vallee’s role in organizing a Black Lives Matter rally in Chatham last year. The website used by the party’s Chatham-Kent—Leamington association in the 2019 election is still active at www.ppcckl.ca and includes information about Wilford. It has donations open to a PayPal account called People’s Party of Canada CKL. Tyrie said through the deregistration process, any funds collected will be transferred to the Chatham-Sarnia association or remitted to donors or Elections Canada. Maxime Bernier founded the PPC in 2018 after he split from the Conservative Party of Canada. No candidates won seats in the 2019 election. Former PPC candidate John Balagtas received two per cent of the vote for Chatham-Kent—Leamington in the previous election. Conservative Dave Epp won the seat.

