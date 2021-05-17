Vaccine eligibility to expand to 18-plus on Tuesday
All adults in Chatham-Kent will be eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday.
Article content
All adults in Chatham-Kent will be eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday.
The Ontario government has expanded its vaccine rollout to everyone who’ll be at least 18 years old this year.
Vaccine eligibility to expand to 18-plus on Tuesday Back to video
Chatham-Kent residents can book their appointment at all available local clinics by going to getyourshotck.ca or leaving a message at 519-351-1010 after 8 a.m.
Youths from 12 to 17 years old in any of the Phase 1 or 2 categories, including those with health conditions or in high-risk settings, can also book appointments starting Tuesday.
“We’re pleased that so many people in Chatham-Kent are choosing to be vaccinated,” Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, said in a statement. “Although people may be waiting a few weeks for their appointment, high demand is a good thing because it means better protection for our community in the long term.”
As of Monday morning, 41,493 doses had been administered through the Chatham-Kent public health unit, with 39,794 people receiving at least one dose.
Advertisement
Article content
Residents 18 and older can make appointments for clinics offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Young people from 12 to 17 years old – and their families – can start booking June 14.
“Even though some family members may already be eligible for vaccination, we hope that the convenience of planning one trip to the clinic will encourage families to book their appointments in the near future,” Chatham-Kent public health director Teresa Bendo said in a statement.
The public health unit will offer family-friendly clinics during the weeks of June 14 and 21 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for people from 12 to 17 years old.
The mobile clinic to be held Friday in Wallaceburg is fully booked, as is the drive-thru clinic Sunday, May 30, in Blenheim.
Chatham-Kent had 32 active cases Monday in the public health unit’s first statistical update since Friday.
Ten new cases were reported, but 14 others were resolved. Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,835 cases included 1,790 that are resolved.
One workplace outbreak was cleared, leaving only one active outbreak in Chatham-Kent. The Chatham hospital’s medicine unit outbreak was up to seven cases, four of which were active.
Eleven patients – 10 Chatham-Kent residents and one non-resident – at the Chatham hospital had COVID-19. Six were in the medicine unit, one was in the progressive care unit and four were in the intensive care unit.
Eight of 10 beds were occupied in the ICU. Two ICU patients, including one with COVID-19, were on ventilators.
The medicine, surgical and critical care units were at 80.7 per cent occupancy.
No new deaths were reported. Thirteen Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19.