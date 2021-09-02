Vaccine certification a positive step forward: Colby
Chatham-Kent's medical officer of health believes Ontario's vaccination certification plans are the best path forward, given the Delta variant and rising cases throughout the province.
Dr. David Colby spoke Thursday during a weekly media teleconference about the measure, which Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday.
“I think it’s a good program. I would like to see it applied to staff in the same venues,” he said. “It’s pretty early yet. We’ll have to see how this actually shakes down.”
Starting Sept. 22, residents who do not have a medical exemption, or are born after 2009, must show their vaccine receipt and valid government ID to dine in restaurants, as well as attend theatres, nightclubs, gyms, concert halls and similar higher risk settings.
The government is also developing a smartphone app to be in place by Oct. 22 that will allow businesses and institutions to screen people for a QR code, which is similar to a barcode, that will confirm vaccination status.
Colby called it preferable to yet another shutdown of businesses.
“I think the vast majority of people in Ontario recognize the need,” he said. “The alternative is a general lockdown and nobody wants that. We’re not talking about essential services here or denying anyone essential services.
“I haven’t seen any compelling reason to believe they’re a violation of anyone’s human rights.”
While the venues themselves will be checking patrons, Colby said the actual enforcement will be a multi-pronged approach.
“Anything that becomes law in the Province of Ontario is up to a number of different enforcement agencies to enforce,” he said. “It’s fairly intuitive that if it’s against the law to do something, you don’t get one branch of enforcement such as the police standing back and saying, ‘Well, that’s not our problem,’ even though someone’s right there breaking the law.
“It will be a combination effort, no question about that. But I think it is planned that the bylaw enforcement officers of the municipality will bear the greatest responsibility.”
The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police issued a statement Wednesday saying officers won’t be going around checking the public’s vaccination status.
“Given the new requirement for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 announced (Wednesday) by the Government of Ontario, police services will continue to work closely with first responders, government, businesses and community partners to ensure Ontarians are protected from this virus,” the statement read.
“The primary role of law enforcement organizations under the new rules will continue to be the keeping of the peace and the safety of Ontarians. As confirmed by the Government of Ontario (Wednesday), police will not be expected to conduct routine compliance checks of enhanced vaccination receipts.”
As for the opposition to vaccine certificates, Colby believes it’s similar to how people felt when the smoking ban was implemented in restaurants and bars.
“We heard much the same thing: ‘We’re going to lose our customer base if people can’t smoke,'” he said. “Now, nobody would ever think of lighting up tobacco in a restaurant. It’s practically unthinkable now.
“I expect there will be a similar evolution with this policy.”