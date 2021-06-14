





Ursuline students remember lost children Ursuline students made a memorial Monday for the 215 children whose bodies were recently discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Article content Cecil Isaac Jr. of Walpole Island is a second-generation survivor of a residential school. His father attended one of the schools where the goal was to “remove the Indian from the child,” except his father managed to keep his identity. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ursuline students remember lost children Back to video “My dad was able to, through his own way, retain knowledge of culture and ceremony. Now he’s passing it on to me,” Isaac said. Isaac is a cultural adviser and elder to the St. Clair Catholic District school board. He also works with Kidwin Zhingwaak, or Voice of the Pines, a group of Ursuline College Chatham students learning about their Indigenous culture and identity. His role in the community is to learn from his elders and then teach others. “Our young people are starting to understand and starting to believe it’s OK. It’s OK to be different. It’s OK to be Indigenous in this world,” he said. “Because you find that all the Indigenous cultures in the world are going through the same … renaissance now. They’re going through, they’re checking everything out and they’re moving forward. People are starting to understand the value of that land-based teachings.”

Article content The Ursuline students were busy Monday afternoon making a memorial for the 215 children whose bodies were recently discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. They also wanted to remember all missing and murdered Indigenous women. They used orange tape to write “Every Child Matters #215+” on a wall outside their school, they planted 215 orange flags, and they tied 215 orange and red ribbons on a fence along Grand Avenue West. “It was a really horrible thing to learn that a bunch of kids’ bodies were found, so we wanted to get the public to come and understand what happened,” Grade 9 student Dakota Sands said. She wants drivers to see the memorial as they go by. Several honked Monday while staff and students were working. People are invited to add their own ribbons, string or bows to the fence. A section near the middle has been left empty for them. “I’m actually excited to be able to help with this because it’s a really important thing to do,” Sands said. “Not everyone knows about residential schools and especially what’s just happened. It’s really good to get the message out there.” It’s important “to remember all those who didn’t make it home … (and) to not forget that history. We need to learn from it,” Grade 9 student Leela McLaughlin said. Isaac burned sage in a smudging ceremony before the work began. He wanted to cleanse and to remove negative energy. Elders teach that senses are gifts to be used every day, Isaac said. But, he added, sometimes people only see and hear the bad things in the world.

Article content “When we smudge, we ask our people to look at all the good things behind them,” he said. “Look at the people that’s reaching out to help. … “It’s much like the children that they discovered (in Kamloops). Why is this happening? My dad said those souls that went unanswered and lost for all these years created an awareness, and now we’re aware. We’re allowing them to go. All the ceremonies that we’re having are allowing the spirits to continue up into, as we say in our language, giizhigong – into heaven – and to be there with the creator.” The Ursuline memorial is another example of good coming out of bad, he said, because the Indigenous students are rediscovering their heritage and their pride.

