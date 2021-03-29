Update could be coming about human remains found on Walpole Island
Article content
More information may soon be released about the discovery of human remains on the southern tip of Walpole Island First Nation earlier this month.
In a video, posted on the Walpole Island First Nation Facebook page Friday, Chief Charles Sampson spoke publicly for the first time about the investigation in a four-minute address that also discussed the COVID-19 outbreak, an ongoing drug issue and house fires.
Update could be coming about human remains found on Walpole Island Back to video
“The OPP has ensured us that they’re conducting an extensive investigation and that the community is safe,” Sampson said.
Sampson also noted OPP and Walpole Island First Nation police will prepare a joint media release regarding further updates on the investigation.
“Once more information is available, it will be released to the media,” he said.
The Chatham Daily News has contacted the Lambton OPP to ask when a media release will be issued.
According to a previous media release, human remains were discovered in a marsh area of Walpole Island on March 17. The initial investigation deemed the death to be suspicious, but emphasized there was no identified threat to public safety, the OPP said.
Advertisement
Article content
The investigation is being directed by the OPP criminal investigations branch, with the Lambton OPP, the West Region emergency response team, the OPP underwater search and recovery unit, and OPP canine unit also assisting Walpole Island police.
Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by submitting a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.
Sampson called on Walpole Island residents to contact police if any one has information they feel could assist police.
“Police depend on members of the community coming forward and providing information to help solve crime and keeping our community safe,” he said.
eshreve@postmedia.com