Uncle Tom's Cabin reopens for in-person visits; virtual programs proving to be popular

DRESDEN – It was a special day at Uncle Tom’s Historic Site here Saturday as in-person visits were allowed for the first time since the fall of 2019.

Curator Steven Cook said the site closed for the season in October 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, which kept it closed for well over a year.

Uncle Tom's Cabin reopens for in-person visits; virtual programs proving to be popular

There’s “cautious optimism” reopening to in-person visits as the pandemic continues, he said.

“It’s nice to meet people again and have that face-to-face conversations that I’ve missed,” he said.

He added in-person visits allows you to see how the story resonates with the people.

Dave Warren and his mother Susan were among those who took advantage of free guided tours offered on Saturday.

Dave Warren said they recently moved to Wallaceburg from the Toronto area and Uncle Tom’s Cabin Historic Site was one the first places they went to visit earlier this year, but it was still closed due to the pandemic.

“So, we’ve been waiting since early April to actually enter this building,” he said. “It’s finally nice to be able to see inside.”

Having visited other Black history exhibits at museums in Oakville and St. Catharines, Warren said, “This only made sense to come here.”

Noting he’s seen YouTube videos on the site, he added, “I’ve always wanted to come in person.”

Both Warren and his mother were impressed. He said he could spend a whole day reading all the information on the displays.

Lydia Burggraaf, of Kent Bridge, took part in a virtual event at Uncle Tom’s Cabin on Friday and decided to register for the tour on Saturday and bring her husband two kids.

“It’s the kids’ first visit,” she said.