Two youths charged in connection to break-in at cannabis accessories shop

Two local youths are facing charges after being arrested in connection to a break-in at a cannabis accessories shop in downtown Chatham early Thursday morning.

Daily News staff
Chatham-Kent police officers responded to an alarm at Willy’s 420 Supplies on King Street West around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the front door smashed and two youths, wearing dark clothing, running away.

A 16-year-old Chatham youth and 17-year-old Blenheim youth were taken taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, police said.

Three glass cabinets were reportedly damaged when several bongs and lighters were allegedly stolen during the break-in, police said.

The teens both been charged with break and enter, theft and being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000, along with mischief with a value more than $5,000.

They were released with a May 10 court date.

Officer assaulted

A 46-year-old man is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer after Chatham-Kent police went to a Chatham apartment Wednesday morning to check on his well-being.

While help was being offered, police said the accused assaulted an officer.

The man was later released with May 5 court date, police said.

Mischief charge

A 28-year-old Chatham man has been charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000 after Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a King Street East home in Chatham around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The man was arrested and charged after police found out he allegedly threw a brick at a window.

He was placed in custody until sober and given an April 27 court date, police said.

Motor vehicle crashes

Chatham-Kent police laid charges after responding to two separate motor vehicle crashes Wednesday.

Police said a 35-year-old Kent Bridge woman was charged with careless driving in connection to a three-vehicle collision that happened around 2 p.m. on Prince Albert Road between McNaughton Line and Gregory Line on the outskirts of Chatham.

There were no injuries, but damage was estimated at $11,000, police said.

A 20-year-old Bothwell man faces a charge of disobeying a stop sign after police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Mitton Line between Shewburg Road and Scane Road around 9 p.m.

No one was injured and damage was estimated at $4,000, police said.

