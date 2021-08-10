Two Windsor men identified in fatal boating incident near Rondeau

Two Windsor men have been identified as the boaters in a fatal incident involving a capsized vessel Friday on Lake Erie near Rondeau Provincial Park.

Article content

Robert Thibert, 75, was pronounced dead Friday morning after he was found unresponsive on the park’s shoreline.

The search continued Tuesday for Kenneth Blythe, 57, the only other person in the 21-foot fibreglass boat found overturned in the water.

The two men are related, OPP acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said after their names were released Tuesday.

Authorities mounted an extensive weekend search for the missing boater – on the water and from the air – involving police, firefighters and search-and-rescue aircraft.

A Hercules airplane and Griffon helicopter from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 424 transport and rescue squadron were used in the search. Witnesses reported seeing illumination flares dropped from the sky over the lake Friday night.

The Canadian Coast Guard provided a fast rescue craft and auxiliary vessel for the search.

“Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association members joined the search and were involved with providing spotter support from RCAF aircraft and flying a remotely piloted aircraft system,” said Major Trevor Reid of the Trenton, Ont.-based Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

Late Saturday, the search was reduced and turned over to police as a missing person case. The OPP underwater search-and-recovery unit and OPP aviation services continued to look for the missing boater.

Officers from the search-and-recovery unit had been launching their boat from South Side Landing Marina & RV Park, but they left Monday evening and had not returned by mid-afternoon Tuesday, said marina owner Joan Pickering.