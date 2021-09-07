Two people arrested after Chatham-Kent police respond to family dispute

Two people were arrested after Chatham-Kent police responded to a family dispute at a Wallaceburg residence Monday afternoon.

Police learned a teen in the home was causing a disturbance, despite being on conditions not to attend the residence.

Officers found the 17-year-old male hiding in the basement and he was charged with failing to comply with release conditions. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

A 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman was also arrested and charged with facilitating a breach, police said.

She was released with an Oct. 5 court date.

Man charged for causing disturbance

A 23-year-old man was arrested after Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of a suspicious man on Witherspoon Street in Chatham on Monday morning.

Police said the man, of no fixed address, was charged with causing a disturbance and released with an Oct. 1 court date.

Break and enter suspect caught

Chatham-Kent police quickly caught up to a suspect in a break and enter at a downtown Chatham establishment.

Police responded to an alarm at The Garden on King just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away, resulting in a 51-year-old man of no fixed address being arrested and charged with break and enter, police said.

He was released with an Oct. 5 court date.

Trail counter stolen

The theft of a trail counter, valued at $4,800, is the Crime Stoppers Crime of Week.

The device used to count people using a trail, which looks like a camera, was stolen from a trail in Tilbury North Side Park sometime in the last couple of weeks.

Crime Stoppers is seeking anonymous information that can provide the location of the stolen property or identify those responsible for the theft. You could earn a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding this or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 519-351-8477 or 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity and never asks for your name or your phone number.