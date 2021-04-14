Two outbreaks over, active COVID-19 cases keep falling in Chatham-Kent
Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared over as Chatham-Kent’s number of active cases fell to a five-week low Wednesday.
Article content
Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared over as Chatham-Kent’s number of active cases fell to a five-week low Wednesday.
Active cases were down to 35, the fewest in Chatham-Kent since March 9 when there were 34.
Two outbreaks over, active COVID-19 cases keep falling in Chatham-Kent Back to video
The number of active cases has fallen in eight of the past nine daily reports from the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
Three new cases and 11 resolved cases were reported Wednesday. There were five new cases Tuesday.
No new outbreaks or deaths were reported. No Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total was up to 1,697 cases, including 1,649 resolved cases.
Thirteen Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Three from Walpole Island First Nation have also died.
Walpole Island was up to eight active cases Wednesday.
The outbreak is over at Tilbury’s Hudson Manor retirement home, which had three cases. An outbreak at an unidentified workplace is also resolved.
Advertisement
Article content
Chatham-Kent was down to three active outbreaks: Ursuline College Chatham high school, Wallaceburg’s A.A. Wright public school and one unidentified workplace. The schools combined for three active cases in Chatham-Kent residents and the workplace had none.
One hundred Chatham-Kent residents have tested positive with a variant of concern or a related mutation. The variants of concern are more transmissible than the virus’s original strain.
There have been 27,257 vaccine doses administered in Chatham-Kent, with 25,817 people receiving at least one dose.
The mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham reopened for Tuesday and Wednesday after being closed for five days. On Monday, a small group of alternate level of care patients in hospital was vaccinated.
Twenty-five of Chatham-Kent’s 35 active cases were tied to close contact with other cases, five had an unknown cause and two had information pending.