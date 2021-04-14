Two outbreaks over, active COVID-19 cases keep falling in Chatham-Kent

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared over as Chatham-Kent’s number of active cases fell to a five-week low Wednesday.

Mark Malone
Apr 14, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on Feb. 18, 2020. Nexus Science Communication/via Reuters PHOTO BY SOCIAL MEDIA/Reuters
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on Feb. 18, 2020. Nexus Science Communication/via Reuters PHOTO BY SOCIAL MEDIA/Reuters

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared over as Chatham-Kent’s number of active cases fell to a five-week low Wednesday.

Active cases were down to 35, the fewest in Chatham-Kent since March 9 when there were 34.

The number of active cases has fallen in eight of the past nine daily reports from the Chatham-Kent public health unit.

Three new cases and 11 resolved cases were reported Wednesday. There were five new cases Tuesday.

No new outbreaks or deaths were reported. No Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.

Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total was up to 1,697 cases, including 1,649 resolved cases.

Thirteen Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Three from Walpole Island First Nation have also died.

Walpole Island was up to eight active cases Wednesday.

The outbreak is over at Tilbury’s Hudson Manor retirement home, which had three cases. An outbreak at an unidentified workplace is also resolved.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Chatham-Kent was down to three active outbreaks: Ursuline College Chatham high school, Wallaceburg’s A.A. Wright public school and one unidentified workplace. The schools combined for three active cases in Chatham-Kent residents and the workplace had none.

One hundred Chatham-Kent residents have tested positive with a variant of concern or a related mutation. The variants of concern are more transmissible than the virus’s original strain.

There have been 27,257 vaccine doses administered in Chatham-Kent, with 25,817 people receiving at least one dose.

The mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham reopened for Tuesday and Wednesday after being closed for five days. On Monday, a small group of alternate level of care patients in hospital was vaccinated.

Twenty-five of Chatham-Kent’s 35 active cases were tied to close contact with other cases, five had an unknown cause and two had information pending.

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers