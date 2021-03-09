Two new COVID-19 hospital outbreaks in Chatham-Kent
Two new COVID-19 outbreaks with a total of five cases have been declared at Chatham's hospital.
The lab services department has three cases while the dialysis unit has two cases, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospital group officials said. None of the five people are hospitalized.
Both outbreaks at the Chatham hospital were declared Sunday and reported Monday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
Public health also reported 18 new cases Monday in its first update since Friday. That’s one more new case than in the previous two weeks combined.
The number of active cases more than doubled to 25.
“I am hoping this is just a blip, but we shall see,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total rose to 1,374 cases, including 1,340 resolved cases. Two residents are in hospital.
The region’s only two active outbreaks are at the Chatham hospital. They combine for a total of two active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.
In lab services, two staff members tested positive and so did one patient, who was exposed to a positive staff member. In the dialysis unit, one staff member and one patient tested positive.
The patient from the lab services outbreak was in the inpatient surgical unit for several days but has since been discharged.
“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we will be restricting visitors and care partners to the inpatient surgical unit until further notice,” said a news release from the health alliance. “Visitors and care partners to that unit will only be through the posted exceptions or through our established appeals process.”
Care partner access on other units is unchanged.
“Since the onset of this pandemic, (the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) has taken decisive and immediate action with the ever-evolving dynamics of COVID-19 in our community,” the news release said. “The safety of our staff, physicians, patients, visitors and community at large has and will remain our top priority.
“We will continue following these measures until the medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent public health rescinds the outbreak order.”
The health alliance is working with the public health unit on contact tracing for staff and doctors.
“We hope to have a final number of staff affected in the next day or so,” health alliance spokesperson Fannie Vavoulis said.
The Chatham hospital had two previous outbreaks – 23 cases in the medicine A/B unit and two cases in the COVID-19 unit – that were resolved in February.
Two Chatham-Kent schools – Wallaceburg District secondary school and St. Anne elementary school in Blenheim – have one active case apiece.
No students or staff members have been dismissed from St. Anne because the student who tested positive is not currently attending school.
A staff member tested positive at Wallaceburg District secondary school. The public health unit is contacting anyone who may have been in contact with the virus there.
At Walpole Island First Nation, Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig and Anishinaabeg Kinomaagewgamig students have temporarily switched to at-home lessons because one student has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and another is waiting for a test result.
No outbreak has been declared because there’s no known or suspected transmission of COVID-19 within the school, Walpole Island director of operations James Jenkins said.
In-class lessons are scheduled to resume Wednesday, March 17, if no other concerns arise.
“We are acting in a responsible, precautionary manner until we arrive at the certainty of the facts concerning a potential school outbreak,” Walpole Island council said in a Facebook message. “This action is being taken at the instruction of the chief outside of the established policy.
“The action is solely precautionary, and is based on the premise of getting our kids completely out of harm’s way, immediately.”
Walpole Island has four active cases.
Nine people from Chatham-Kent and one from Walpole Island have died of COVID-19.