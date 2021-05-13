Two more charges laid at Wheatley church after gathering

Two more charges have been laid at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley after a gathering there Thursday morning.

Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, Don Shropshire, confirmed the charges during a conference call with media but didn’t have any more information.

These are the fifth charges laid against members of that Old Colony Mennonite Church under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The previous charges by Chatham-Kent police came after more than 100 people reportedly attended services on April 25, Dec. 27 and Dec. 26.

“If people see congregations hosting large gatherings, we’re asking people to call it in,” Shropshire said. “We’re trying to work with people but, at the end of the day, we’re trying to tell people, ‘You just can’t ignore the restrictions.’”

The Daily News has also received reports that parking lots were full last Sunday at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Dresden and Faith Haven Conservative Mennonite Church in Croton.