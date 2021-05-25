Three more charged after gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite churches

Three more gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent have led to three more charges against church members under the Reopening Ontario Act.

A 38-year-old Dresden man was charged by Chatham-Kent police after a gathering Monday morning at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Grove Mills Line in Dresden.

A 46-year-old Tilbury man was charged by police after a gathering Monday morning at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Wheatley Road in Wheatley.

The two must attend provincial offences court on June 30 and July 7, respectively.

Police counted approximately 35 vehicles at the Dresden church and approximately 40 vehicles at the Wheatley church, public information officer Const. Renee Cowell said.

Also Monday, a 58-year-old Dresden man was charged in connection with a May 16 gathering at the Dresden church. He must attend court June 30.

There were approximately 42 vehicles in the parking lot and 50 to 60 people inside the church May 16, police said.