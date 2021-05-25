Three more charged after gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite churches
Three more gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent have led to three more charges against church members under the Reopening Ontario Act.
A 38-year-old Dresden man was charged by Chatham-Kent police after a gathering Monday morning at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Grove Mills Line in Dresden.
A 46-year-old Tilbury man was charged by police after a gathering Monday morning at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Wheatley Road in Wheatley.
The two must attend provincial offences court on June 30 and July 7, respectively.
Police counted approximately 35 vehicles at the Dresden church and approximately 40 vehicles at the Wheatley church, public information officer Const. Renee Cowell said.
Also Monday, a 58-year-old Dresden man was charged in connection with a May 16 gathering at the Dresden church. He must attend court June 30.
There were approximately 42 vehicles in the parking lot and 50 to 60 people inside the church May 16, police said.
A 43-year-old Wheatley man was also charged Sunday after a gathering at the Wheatley church.
There have now been 13 charges for illegal gatherings laid by Chatham-Kent police or bylaw enforcement officers against members of Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent. Eleven were laid in the past month.
Nine charges are related to the Wheatley church, three to the Dresden church and one to the Charing Cross church.
“I can confirm that we continue to receive and investigate complaints about gatherings at churches across Chatham-Kent,” Cowell said Tuesday. “Our goal through engagement and education is to gain everyone’s co-operation and compliance, however we will proceed with enforcement when there is evidence to substantiate a charge being laid.”
Under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order, religious services are allowed a maximum of 10 people indoors or outdoors. Gatherings can have no more than five people outdoors.
If the rules aren’t followed, enforcement personnel “may break up the gathering or temporarily close the premises,” according to the province’s declaration of emergency.
Cowell told the Daily News last week officers can enter a church if they suspect a gathering is too large but can often conduct an investigation without going inside.
“We are mindful that our presence might elevate stress and anxiety and we prefer to limit confrontation,” she said. “Depending on the variables presented, an officer may elect to enter a church or remain outside and speak to the pastor following a service. In both cases, we can proceed with charges if warranted.”
Bylaw enforcement officers are responsible for investigating incidents and complaints during business hours while police have the responsibility after hours and on weekends.
Municipal officials have discussed closing churches that repeatedly break rules, said Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, but education remains the preferred option.
“Closures are a possibility if people are refusing to comply,” he said last week.
An Ontario Superior Court justice recently ordered the doors locked at Aylmer’s Church of God after repeated violations of COVID-19 rules.