Two men arrested in stolen vehicle in Blenheim

Two men face charges after they were allegedly found inside a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in Blenheim.

Daily News staff
Apr 12, 2021
A Ministry of Natural Resources officer found the vehicle just before 3 p.m. on New Scotland Line.

Two men, 38 and 40 years old, were found inside by Chatham-Kent police and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said. Both were arrested for possession of stolen property.

One man was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and released with a court date, police said.

The other man was taken to police headquarters and found with suspected fentanyl, police said. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and released with a May 20 court date.

Impaired driving

A 54-year-old Aylmer man was charged with impaired driving by Chatham-Kent police after a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning on Towanda Boulevard in Harwich Township.

The motorist allegedly lost control of a stolen vehicle and went into a ditch, police said.

He was released to OPP handling the stolen vehicle investigation.

Warrant arrest

A 35-year-old Wallaceburg man with an outstanding warrant was arrested with suspected methamphetamine early Sunday morning in the area of Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg, police said.

He was released with a court date for his warrant and another court date for possession of a controlled substance.

Assault warrant

A 19-year-old Chatham woman with an outstanding warrant for assault was arrested early Sunday morning in the area of Baldoon Road in Chatham.

She was released with a court date.

