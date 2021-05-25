Two laptops stolen from unlocked home in Raleigh Township

A MacBook Air and ASUS laptop worth an estimated $2,500 were stolen from an unlocked residence on AD Shadd Road in Raleigh Township on Monday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Adam VanKesteren at adamv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87188. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Mischief in Wallaceburg

An unknown suspect pried open the panel box and raised the walking bridge in Wallaceburg early Sunday morning, Chatham-Kent police said.

The bridge has been lowered and the panel box resecured.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Ryan Kloostra at ryank@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 7144. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Failing to comply

A 51-year-old Charing Cross man was charged with breaching his release conditions after a traffic stop on Payne Street in Chatham early Tuesday morning.

He was released with a June 23 court date.