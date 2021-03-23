Two doctors top 'sunshine list' in Chatham-Kent

The top public sector earners in Chatham-Kent in 2020 were two physicians from Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, according to the province’s annual 'sunshine list.'

The top public-sector earners in Chatham-Kent in 2020 were two doctors from Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, according to the province’s annual “sunshine list.”

Dr. Vishal Chawa earned $417,838 last year with $1,468 in taxable benefits, while Dr. Timothy Rourke made $358,842 with $1,436 in taxable benefits. Chawa’s salary increased from $362,125, while Rourke’s increased from $307,181 in 2019.

The sunshine list discloses all public-sector employees within Ontario with salaries of $100,000 or more.

Lori Marshall, president and CEO of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, earned $285,000.41, the same salary as 2019. Her taxable benefits were $1,875, up from $1,603. The hospital group had 174 employees on the list.

Within the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, 296 employees made the list, up from 264 in 2019.

Of those employees, 135 worked for Chatham-Kent Police Service and 58 worked for Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services. This marks an increase of seven police service employees and six fire services employees since 2019.