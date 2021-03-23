Two Chatham people face slew of property, drug charges

Two people are facing a slew of property- and drug-related charges after Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant at a Chatham residence and attached garage on Bloomfield Road.

Members of the police intelligence unit recovered stolen items worth an estimated $65,000 – a generator, an ATV, a Kubota tractor, a utility trailer, propane cylinders and a trailer with construction tools – during the raid earlier this month. The items had been stolen from Chatham, Tilbury, Thamesville, Sarnia and Oxford County, police said.

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax and Adderall with a total street value estimated at $18,000 were also seized, along with eight counterfeit US$100 bills and Canadian cash, police said.

A 39-year-old Chatham man and 37-year-old Chatham woman have been charged with possessing counterfeit money, eight counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime and five counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.