Two Chatham-Kent residents die of COVID-19
The COVID-19 deaths of two Chatham-Kent residents were reported Tuesday by the public health unit.
Article content
Two Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19 in the past week.
A man in his 70s died Monday and a woman in her 50s died Friday.
Two Chatham-Kent residents die of COVID-19 Back to video
Both had been hospitalized in Chatham. Their deaths were reported Tuesday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
Twelve Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19 in the past year. Six others with COVID-19 have died of non-COVID-related causes.
The public health unit reported four new cases and four resolved cases Tuesday as the number of active cases fell to 71.
The region’s cumulative total of 1,660 cases included 1,577 resolved cases. One Chatham-Kent resident was hospitalized.
Walpole Island First Nation was down to 13 active cases.
No new outbreaks were reported as Chatham-Kent’s total stayed at five.
Hudson Manor retirement home in Tilbury still had three cases and Meadow Park long-term care home in Chatham had one case. They combined for three active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.
Advertisement
Article content
Three active workplace outbreaks combined for nine active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.
There have been 23,594 vaccine doses administered in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent’s had four variant cases and another 63 cases that were identified with mutations and are undergoing genomic analysis.
Chatham-Kent was down to eight confirmed student cases in schools Tuesday afternoon. Holy Family elementary school in Wallaceburg had three cases and two classes closed, Ursuline College Chatham had two cases and two classes closed, St. Ursula elementary school in Chatham had one case and one class closed, and Dresden Area central school and Pain Court secondary school also had one case apiece.
St. Joseph elementary school in Tilbury had three classes closed because of three probable cases.