A traffic stop by Chatham-Kent police early Tuesday morning resulted in several charges being laid against a 31-year-old Chatham man.

Police said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle speeding on Country View Line around 3 a.m. that was reportedly clocked going 110 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone.

Traffic stop leads to Chatham man facing several charges

Police alleged the driver also disobeyed a stop sign, so the vehicle was pulled over near Bear Line Road.

The officer learned the licence plates were not authorized for that vehicle nor did the man have a valid permit or insurance, police alleged.

Police added the man was also under house arrest.

The accused was charged with speeding, disobeying a stop sign, using plates unauthorized for a vehicle, driving out validated permit, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and failing to comply with his release conditions.

The man was taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

Failing to comply

Failing to comply with conditions of a probation order has caught up to a 45-year-old Chatham man.

Chatham-Kent police said the man entered into probation orders in July 2019 and November 2019 with specific conditions, including he not communicate with a specific Chatham woman or visit her home.

Police alleged the man has been seen at the woman’s home several times this summer.

The accused was located Monday morning, arrested and charged with four counts of failing to comply with his probation order, police said.

He is being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Both drivers charged after crash

Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Kent Bridge Road near Longwoods Road ended up being charged Monday morning.