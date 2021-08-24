Traffic stop leads to Chatham man facing several charges
A traffic stop by Chatham-Kent police early Tuesday morning resulted in several charges being laid against a 31-year-old Chatham man.
Police said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle speeding on Country View Line around 3 a.m. that was reportedly clocked going 110 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone.
Police alleged the driver also disobeyed a stop sign, so the vehicle was pulled over near Bear Line Road.
The officer learned the licence plates were not authorized for that vehicle nor did the man have a valid permit or insurance, police alleged.
Police added the man was also under house arrest.
The accused was charged with speeding, disobeying a stop sign, using plates unauthorized for a vehicle, driving out validated permit, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and failing to comply with his release conditions.
The man was taken into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.
Failing to comply
Failing to comply with conditions of a probation order has caught up to a 45-year-old Chatham man.
Chatham-Kent police said the man entered into probation orders in July 2019 and November 2019 with specific conditions, including he not communicate with a specific Chatham woman or visit her home.
Police alleged the man has been seen at the woman’s home several times this summer.
The accused was located Monday morning, arrested and charged with four counts of failing to comply with his probation order, police said.
He is being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
Both drivers charged after crash
Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Kent Bridge Road near Longwoods Road ended up being charged Monday morning.
The driver responsible for the collision was charged with making a left turn and failing to afford reasonable opportunity to avoid collision, police said.
The other driver was charged with driving with no licence, police added.
Only minor injuries were reported and the total damage was estimated at $10,000, police said.
Assault charge
A 22-year-old man is facing an assault charge after Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a Fifth Street building, where the accused and the other involved man live.
Police said the accused was arrested, charged with assault and released with a Sept. 21 court date.
Shed break-ins
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate shed break-ins.
Police said some time late Sunday night or early Monday morning approximately $500 worth of tools were stolen from a shed at a Chestnut Street residence in Wheatley.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Nicole Kadour at nicolek@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 83014.
Police said a shed on King Street East in Chatham was broken into some time over the last two weeks, resulting in the theft of a generator, Sawzall, weed trimmer, power washer, jig saw, drill set, Snap-On tools and a guitar.
The value of the items stolen is estimated at $2,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Wayne Plaquet at waynepl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87040.
Anonymous calls regarding either of these thefts can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).