Traffic stop in Wallaceburg leads to drug-trafficking charges
A traffic stop in Wallaceburg led to drug trafficking charges against a 33-year-old man of no fixed address Monday.
Article content
A traffic stop in Wallaceburg led to drug-trafficking charges against a 33-year-old man of no fixed address Monday.
Advertisement
Article content
The man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Chatham-Kent police officer on Nelson Street. He was arrested because he was wanted in connection with a domestic-related incident.
Traffic stop in Wallaceburg leads to drug-trafficking charges Back to video
The man also had suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $4,300, police said. He was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until Tuesday.
Stolen transport recovered
A grey 2002 International 990 commercial truck and an attached 2020 East PLA trailer – worth a combined $23,000 – were stolen from a service centre on Victoria Road over the weekend.
The truck was found Monday on Beechwood Line with minor damage. The trailer was found later Monday on Hastings Line near Highgate.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Branden Grellmore at brandeng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87343. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Mischief charge
A cellphone was allegedly damaged during an argument outside a Ridgetown home between a man and a boy walking by Monday afternoon.
The 34-year-old man was charged with mischief. He was released with an Aug. 13 court date.
Stolen vehicle
A silver 2004 Dodge Caravan with no licence plates was stolen from a Cedar Hedge Line home in Chatham Township in the past few weeks.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Kyle Blommers at kyleb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87286. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Advertisement
Article content
Bicycle, tools stolen
A white and black Giant Defy Advanced 2 bicycle valued at $3,000 and tools worth an estimated $800 were stolen from a garage on Molengraaf Way in Chatham on June 28 between midnight and 7 a.m.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87312. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Vehicles entered
Four unlocked vehicles in the Thornhill Crescent area in Chatham were entered late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police are working with the owners to determine what, if anything, was stolen.
Anyone with information can call Const. Alena Fiala at alenaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87348. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.