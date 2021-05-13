Tools stolen from shed, garage in Chatham

Tools valued at $275 were stolen from an unlocked shed on Holland Avenue in Chatham between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A red Craftsman air compressor, a red half-inch air hose roughly 25 feet long and a standard tire-pressure gauge were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Aric Roy at aricr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87361. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tools stolen from garage

Tools valued at approximately $750 were stolen from an unlocked garage on Sage Crescent in Chatham on Wednesday between noon and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Jenn Jacobson at jenniferja@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87212. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

ATV stolen

A green 2001 Arctic Cat 400 with licence plate 173FO was stolen from a Water Street residence in Wallaceburg between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.