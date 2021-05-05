Tomatoes bring Chatham-Kent citizens together

Come Together CK volunteers are taking tomatoes from the greenhouse to your house.

They were on Chatham’s north side Wednesday, handing out thousands at home and to pedestrians.

The tomatoes were bought from Blenheim-area greenhouse Platinum Produce, which was selling $5 flats to a long lineup of customers last week rather than let the tomatoes go bad. COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants had left the business with a surplus of produce.

One donor bought enough for the village of Shrewsbury, so volunteers went door to door this past weekend giving away more than 2,000 tomatoes. That inspired Wednesday’s tomato drive in Chatham.

“We’re trying to keep that tomato rolling,” volunteer Tim Haskell said.

People could take as many tomatoes as they wanted. Some grabbed one or two. Others took boxes back to their apartment buildings to share with neighbours or to their jobs to split with co-workers.