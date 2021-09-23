The timing of a complainant’s decision to provide a formal statement in a sexual assault allegation was questioned by the defence Thursday during the third day of a disciplinary hearing for discreditable conduct charges against a Chatham-Kent police officer.

Insp. Mike Domony, a staff sergeant with the Chatham-Kent police professional standards branch at the time, was the final witness called by the prosecution during the hearing for Const. Andrew Jaconelli, 49.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Timing of complainant's statement questioned during discipline hearing for Chatham-Kent police officer Back to video

Jaconelli, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of discreditable conduct when the hearing began earlier this week, has pleaded not guilty two counts of discreditable conduct in connection to allegations he sexually assaulted fellow police officer Cristelle VandenEnden at her home on Oct. 27, 2018.

Jaconelli’s lawyer, Lucas O’Hara, asked Domony if he was aware that VandenEnden, who was initially reluctant to talk about the alleged assault, decided to come forward to give a statement after she had run out of sick time.

“I became aware of it,” said Domony said, adding he was not aware of VandenEnden’s sick-time status when she decided to come forward.

O’Hara then focused on an email from now-retired inspector Brian Biskey, dated Nov. 21, 2018, asking if there was a complaint to be investigated. Domony noted the same email indicated VandenEnden had asked for modified duties if she came back to work.

O’Hara noted Domony went to VandenEnden’s home on Nov. 23, 2018, and suggested he was there to put some pressure on the officer to give a statement.

Domony replied he was not there to pressure her into giving a statement.

“I want her to give a statement,” he said. “We, as an organization, need to protect her, protect other members, protect the public, and we need to know what happened.”