Timing of complainant's statement questioned during discipline hearing for Chatham-Kent police officer
Article content
The timing of a complainant’s decision to provide a formal statement in a sexual assault allegation was questioned by the defence Thursday during the third day of a disciplinary hearing for discreditable conduct charges against a Chatham-Kent police officer.
Advertisement
Article content
Insp. Mike Domony, a staff sergeant with the Chatham-Kent police professional standards branch at the time, was the final witness called by the prosecution during the hearing for Const. Andrew Jaconelli, 49.
Timing of complainant's statement questioned during discipline hearing for Chatham-Kent police officer Back to video
Jaconelli, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of discreditable conduct when the hearing began earlier this week, has pleaded not guilty two counts of discreditable conduct in connection to allegations he sexually assaulted fellow police officer Cristelle VandenEnden at her home on Oct. 27, 2018.
Jaconelli’s lawyer, Lucas O’Hara, asked Domony if he was aware that VandenEnden, who was initially reluctant to talk about the alleged assault, decided to come forward to give a statement after she had run out of sick time.
“I became aware of it,” said Domony said, adding he was not aware of VandenEnden’s sick-time status when she decided to come forward.
O’Hara then focused on an email from now-retired inspector Brian Biskey, dated Nov. 21, 2018, asking if there was a complaint to be investigated. Domony noted the same email indicated VandenEnden had asked for modified duties if she came back to work.
O’Hara noted Domony went to VandenEnden’s home on Nov. 23, 2018, and suggested he was there to put some pressure on the officer to give a statement.
Domony replied he was not there to pressure her into giving a statement.
“I want her to give a statement,” he said. “We, as an organization, need to protect her, protect other members, protect the public, and we need to know what happened.”
Advertisement
Article content
O’Hara referred to a Nov. 25, 2018, email between Domony and Victoria Labadie, vice-president of the Chatham-Kent Police Association, about confirming a time on Nov. 26, 2018, for VandenEnden to provide a statement about the alleged sexual assault.
The lawyer noted the email also referred to a question from VandenEnden about getting a plan put in place for her set down in writing.
Domony said he believed that question was a direct reference to a plan for VandenEnden to return to work on light duties.
However, Domony admitted he didn’t know the details of the email.
Prosecutor Ian Johnstone asked Domony if there was any discussion of VandenEnden receiving any benefits for giving a statement.
“No, there’s no benefit to be gained other then to further the investigation,” Domony said. “We don’t pay for statements.”
O’Hara also raised issues with Domony that cast VandenEnden’s policing career in a negative light. The defence lawyer referred to a past Police Services Act conviction for discreditable conduct, the officer’s admitted struggle with addiction, and VandenEnden’s own criminal charges, which are still before the court..
O’Hara asked if it was possible VandenEnden would eventually be suspended from the police service.
“On a balance of probabilities, I’d say yes, more likely than not,” Domony said.
Johnstone asked Domony why VandenEnden is not testifying at the hearing.
“From the outset, she expressed a reluctance to testify,” said the officer, adding she didn’t want to take her allegations to a criminal court.
Advertisement
Article content
Domony said he was aware a senior police officer did reach out to VandenEnden’s therapist about the officer taking part in the hearing.
Noting the officer suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, Domony said having her testify at the hearing would do her “mental harm that would not be good for her recovery.”
The seven charges of discreditable conduct that Jaconelli previously pleaded guilty to involved incidents from a Christmas party held at co-worker’s home in November, 2017.
Jaconelli, who was previously found guilty in criminal court of sexual assault against a civilian member, was found guilty of discreditable conduct for the same incident after pleading guilty during the Police Services Act hearing. The other discreditable conduct charges stemmed from Jaconelli putting a dart to the neck of a civilian co-worker and throwing two darts at a fellow officer.
VandenEnden also attended this Christmas party, and Domony said her mention of some incidents during her statement about the sexual assault allegation “indirectly” started the investigation into that event.
“That needed to be looked at,” Domony said. “We began an investigation … and, after getting statements from several individuals, we recognized the scope of this was not just one or two things, there was several things that needed to be looked at.”
The hearing is slated to continue on Oct. 1 when O’Hara plans to make some legal arguments about the admissibility of some evidence.
eshreve@postmedia.com