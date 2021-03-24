Hudson Manor retirement home in Tilbury is in outbreak after one unvaccinated person tested positive for COVID-19.

Article content

Hudson Manor retirement home in Tilbury is in outbreak after one unvaccinated person tested positive there for COVID-19.

The outbreak was declared Tuesday and reported Wednesday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tilbury's Hudson Manor retirement home has COVID-19 outbreak Back to video

Public health and Hudson Manor officials would not say if the confirmed case was in a resident or a staff member. Public health spokesperson Jeff Moco did say the person had not been vaccinated.

“We are working very closely with public health during this time and following all their protocols,” Hudson Manor general manager Jan Miller said.

During previous small outbreaks in Chatham-Kent’s long-term care and retirement homes, public health officials have identified positive cases as either residents or staff members. However, Moco cited “privacy concerns” this time.

Chatham-Kent was up to 108 active cases Wednesday after the public health unit reported 12 new cases and eight resolved cases. There were eight new cases Tuesday.