Tilbury woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession

A 26-year-old Tilbury woman was charged with impaired driving and drug possession early Tuesday morning in Chatham after police received a report of a suspicious woman.

An officer found her sitting in a vehicle in a Grand Avenue West parking lot around 12:30 a.m. and believed she was in control of the vehicle while under the influence, police said.

She was arrested and taken to police headquarters for an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, who also believed she was impaired by a drug, police said. She was found with suspected methamphetamine as well.

She has been released with a June 3 court date.

Two counts of assault

A 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of assault after allegedly assaulting two family members at a Chatham home Monday night.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Drug possession

A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with drug possession and several Highway Traffic Act offences Monday night after police stopped him on Lowe Avenue near Base Line Road in Wallaceburg.