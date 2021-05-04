Tilbury woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession
A 26-year-old Tilbury woman was charged with impaired driving and drug possession early Tuesday morning in Chatham after police received a report of a suspicious woman.
An officer found her sitting in a vehicle in a Grand Avenue West parking lot around 12:30 a.m. and believed she was in control of the vehicle while under the influence, police said.
She was arrested and taken to police headquarters for an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, who also believed she was impaired by a drug, police said. She was found with suspected methamphetamine as well.
She has been released with a June 3 court date.
Two counts of assault
A 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of assault after allegedly assaulting two family members at a Chatham home Monday night.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Drug possession
A 31-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with drug possession and several Highway Traffic Act offences Monday night after police stopped him on Lowe Avenue near Base Line Road in Wallaceburg.
The man was allegedly driving with no licence while the licence plates were not registered to the vehicle, police said.
He also couldn’t provide proof of a permit or insurance for the vehicle, police said.
He was allegedly found with suspected methamphetamine as well.
He has a June 17 court date.
Driving while suspended
A 19-year-old Blenheim man was charged with driving while under suspension after a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Blenheim.
He must attend provincial offences court May 26. His vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Three collisions
A 51-year-old Chatham man was charged with disobeying a red light after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning on Queen Street near Park Avenue East in Chatham. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $15,000.
A driver was charged with following too closely after a three-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Sandys Street between Grand Avenue and Poplar Street in Chatham. Minor injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
A 25-year-old Chatham woman was charged with careless driving Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision on Grand Avenue West between Woods Street and Churchill Street. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $8,000.