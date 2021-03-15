Tilbury woman charged with assaulting her mother
A woman was assaulted while driving her daughter and friend from Wallaceburg to Tilbury on Sunday, Chatham-Kent police say.
The driver pulled over to the side of the road and both women were asked to leave the vehicle, police said.
A 25-year-old Tilbury woman was charged with assaulting her mother. She was released with an April 6 court date.
Arrests after disturbance
Police arrested a woman and a man after responding to a disturbance at a Chatham residence at 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The woman was bound by conditions to not go to that address or communicate with the man, police said.
The 25-year-old Chatham woman was charged with failing to comply with her release conditions.
The 24-year-old Chatham man was charged with facilitating a breach.
Each was released with an April 14 court date.
Breach of probation
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man near a Dufferin Avenue business in Wallaceburg on Sunday.
The man had a small bow and arrow despite being on conditions to not possess any weapons, police said.
The 28-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with breach of probation. He was released with an April 14 court date.
Breaching curfew
Police found a man near a small fire in the area of King Street East in Chatham near CN property around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
The 28-year-old Chatham man had a curfew of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., police said, so he was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
RIDE spot checks
A total of 350 vehicles were checked at Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere spot checks Sunday night in Ridgetown, Thamesville, Dresden and Chatham.
Two roadside breath tests were given. No one was charged with impaired driving.
Six tickets were issued for Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Act offences.
RIDE spot checks will continue throughout the municipality this week, police said. Motorists are asked to make plans for a safe ride home if they’re drinking Wednesday on St. Patrick’s Day.