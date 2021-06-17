Tilbury auto body shop changes course, upgrades research boat
Fixing up an old research boat is not every day work for staff at a Tilbury auto body shop, but it makes for a rewarding job.
CSN Collision Centre recently upgraded a vessel from the 1980s used by a research team out of the University of Windsor. The collision team stripped the aluminum boat down and then repaired and refinished it.
The team, which mostly works on automobiles, also put in new glass, lettering and updated the GPS, chart plotters and wipers system. The team mostly works with automobiles.
“We do some upgrading of boats, like speed boats,” Ryan Johnson of CSN said. “We paint quite a few, but to actually restore an old boat like that is not something we would normally do.”
Johnson, who owns the business with Chris Jones, said they bid on the project with the university. He said he thought it would make a unique project for everyone to work on.
“I really had to get the staff on board,” he said. “They put in a lot of extra time. It takes up a lot of extra space, but it turned out really good.”
For the bid, CSN highlighted one employee from Nova Scotia who had insight as a boating enthusiast.
“Also, we donated quite a bit of time on our end,” Johnson said. “Of course, we had costs, but we donated probably hundreds and hundreds of hours.”
The collision centre also brought in Brown’s Auto Supply from Chatham and Lakefront Marine from Tecumseh for assistance.
The boat will be used by the Real-Time Aquatic Ecosystem Observation Network, which works out of the university’s Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research.
The boat can launch and track buoys used for researching water quality in the Great Lakes. It also features a crane at the back used to lift the buoys out of the water.
Johnson said the boat was actually built nearby in Wheatley. It belonged to a former university professor who donated it upon his retirement.
“It’s basically just been brought into the 21st century so they can complete this research and do it properly,” Johnson said.