Ticket sold in C-K wins $100K in Lotto Max draw; two winning tickets share $70M jackpot

A ticket sold in Chatham-Kent won a piece of the prize money doled out from Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max draw – but not the massive jackpot.

Two $35-million winning tickets were sold – one in Toronto and the other in British Columbia, stated an OLG media release on Wednesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

One of the six $100,000 winning tickets on the encore draw was sold in Chatham-Kent, the OLG added.

Thirty of the 70 Maxmillions draws were won or shared by 46 tickets sold across Canada, including 21 tickets sold in Ontario.

A $1-million Maxmillions winning number was sold in Windsor, along with a shared Maxmillions prize of $500,000.

It took eight weeks and 17 draws for the Canadian lottery record prize pool to be won, according to the OLG.

The Lotto Max jackpot has reached $70 million a number of times, including when Blenheim resident Adrian Omstead bought the only winning ticket for the April 14, 2020, draw.