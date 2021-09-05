Three people charged in separate incidents of being intoxicated
Over indulging in alcohol landed three people in Chatham-Kent police custody in separate incidents, all charged under the Liquor License Act.
Police said a 24-year-old man from Kingston was found to be unable to care for himself when officers responded to a disturbance at a Wallace Street address in Wallaceburg on Saturday afternoon.
Police were also called to a disturbance on Sandys Street in Chatham Saturday just before 11 p.m., where a 39-year-old Tilbury man was found to be unable to care for himself.
Then just after 12 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance involving two people at a Grand Avenue East address in Chatham.
A 30-year-old Chatham woman was arrested for breach of peace and being unable to care for herself.
All three were arrested and taken into police custody and later released when they were sober, police said.
Assault charge
A 36-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a family dispute on Saturday.
Chatham-Kent police said officers responded to an incident on Foster Street in Chatham shortly after 1 p.m.
As a result of investigating the incident, the accused was charged with one count of assault and later released with an Oct. 6 court date, police said.
Break and enter
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break and enter at a Colborne Street business In Chatham that occurred sometime Saturday night.
Police said a rock was thrown through the window to gain access into the business, resulting a $500 table saw being stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Corbin at joshuac@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87200. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Outstanding warrants
Chatham-Kent police caught up to a Wallaceburg man wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Police said officers were on general patrol in Wallaceburg when they spotted the accused.
He was arrested and transported to police headquarters to provide a DNA sample that he failed to attend a previous appointment to provide, police said.
He was released with a Sept. 21 court date.
Theft charge
A Chatham is facing a theft under $5,000 charge after being caught by a Chatham-Kent police officer stealing metal from a business on Queen Street in Chatham just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the accused was released with an Oct. 20 court date.