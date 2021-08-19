Three new family medicine residents welcomed by CKHA

Drs. Faith Moore, Adib Shamsuddin, and Noah Liberman, residents from the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University began their post-graduate training at CKHA this summer, stated a media release Thursday.

Drs. Faith Moore, Adib Shamsuddin and Noah Liberman, residents from the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University began their post-graduate training at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance this summer, stated a media release Thursday.

These residents will live in Chatham-Kent and gain experience by working with local doctors who provide support and direction to complete the hands-on portion of their medical training.

“Chatham-Kent is a vibrant rural community with a broad range of family medicine opportunities,” said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, the hospital group’s chief of staff, in the release.

“These residents will have the opportunity to work and train alongside some fantastic physicians and will gain experience in many aspects of practising medicine. Many of our residents in the past have also discovered that Chatham-Kent is a warm and welcoming community and an ideal place to call home.”

Moore was born and raised in New Brunswick and completed her doctor of medicine from Dalhousie Medical School in New Brunswick.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to work with the people of Chatham-Kent,” said Moore. “I have a passion for providing holistic evidence-based medicine to my patients, and meeting the needs of the community.”

Shamsuddin was born nearby in Windsor and completed his doctor of medicine at McMaster University – Waterloo Campus.

“I enjoyed my time at McMaster, but am looking forward to being closer to home and spending the next few years connecting with people in Chatham-Kent,” he said.