Three more charged at Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent

Article content One more Sunday and three more charges against members of Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent. Chatham-Kent police again laid charges under the Reopening Ontario Act against one member apiece from churches in Wheatley, Dresden and Charing Cross for holding illegal gatherings. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three more charged at Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent Back to video Under Ontario’s current COVID-19 stay-at-home order, religious services are allowed a maximum of 10 people indoors or outdoors. There have now been 16 charges for illegal gatherings laid by Chatham-Kent police or bylaw enforcement officers against members of Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent. Fourteen were laid since late April. Ten charges are related to the Wheatley church, four to the Dresden church and two to the Charing Cross church. An officer saw approximately 160 cars in the parking lot and more than 100 people inside the Wheatley church on Wheatley Road on Sunday, police said. A 50-year-old Dover Township man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Article content Approximately 60 people were attending the Dresden church on Grove Mills Line, police said. A 48-year-old Chatham Township man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order. Approximately 38 cars were in the parking lot and more than 90 people inside the Charing Cross church on Cundle Line, police said. A 37-year-old Merlin man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order. “We continue to work with our community partners (Chatham-Kent public health, municipal bylaw enforcement team and Chatham-Kent legal) regarding the management of churches who are repeatedly defying the stay-at-home orders,” police Chief Gary Conn said in a statement to the Daily News. “We are committed to the health and safety of our community, as such we are reviewing other enforcement options. As this is an active police investigation, no further information will be released at this time” The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has not asked the Ministry of the Attorney General to issue a cease-and-desist order against any of the Old Colony Mennonite churches, chief administrative officer Don Shropshire said. As of last week, neither have Chatham-Kent police. “I’ve not had any discussions or heard anything along those lines,” Shropshire said. Bylaw enforcement officers in Chatham-Kent are responsible for investigating incidents and complaints during business hours while police have the responsibility after hours and on weekends. Police are in charge of dealing with the Old Colony Mennonite churches, Shropshire said.

Article content If stay-at-home rules aren’t followed, enforcement personnel “may break up the gathering or temporarily close the premises,” according to Ontario’s declaration of emergency. Closing churches that repeatedly break rules has been considered, Shropshire said. “The municipality and Chatham-Kent Police Services has consistently been on the record saying that (holding large gatherings) is contrary to the current restrictions, and people continue to be fined,” he said. “We’re not trying to, in any way, shape or form, suggest otherwise. It’s against the law. People continue to be ticketed. “Whether the option to escalate includes going to court and closing them down through a court order or expanding the ticketing, that’s something I can discuss with police services.” An Ontario Superior Court justice recently ordered the doors locked at Aylmer’s Church of God after repeated violations of COVID-19 rules. A cease-and-desist letter was issued against the church in February by the Ministry of the Attorney General.

