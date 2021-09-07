Three Leamington residents were taken into custody after a loaded handgun and illicit drugs were reportedly found they were stopped by the Chatham-Kent OPP.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Provincial police said the officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Communication Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Drugs, loaded handgun allegedly found during Chatham-Kent traffic stop Back to video

While speaking to the 30-year-old male driver, the officer suspected the man had been drinking, police said.

After failing a roadside test, the driver was arrested and taken to the nearby OPP detachment, where two samples provided were reportedly over the legal limit, police said.

During the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun and illicit drugs were allegedly found in the vehicle, resulting in charges against three people, police said.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an opioid and breach of recognizance.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were also charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carry a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

The accused were held pending a bail hearing in the Ontario court of justice in Chatham, police said.