A 24-year-old Chatham man was charged with impaired driving after police say he almost hit two cyclists and drove on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

Article content

A 24-year-old Chatham man was charged with impaired driving after police say he almost hit two cyclists and drove onto a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

An officer allegedly saw the man’s vehicle narrowly miss the cyclists in the area of King Street West and the Lacroix Street bridge, Chatham-Kent police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Three Chatham-Kent men charged with impaired driving Back to video

The officer also saw the vehicle leave the road and drive on the sidewalk with two tires, police said.

The man reportedly resisted the officer while being arrested and, after a short struggle, was taken to police headquarters for breath tests, police said.

He was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit and resisting arrest. He was released with a May 25 court date.

Impaired driving charge

A 67-year-old Blenheim man was charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on Talbot Trail.

An officer believed the man was driving while under the influence and took him to police headquarters for an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, who believed he was impaired by a drug, police said.