Three charged from three domestic incidents in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police charged three police from three separate domestic incidents Saturday.

A man was charged with assault causing bodily harm for allegedly head-butting a woman and breaking her nose during an argument at the Ridgetown Inn, police said. He was released with a court date.

A woman was charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a picture frame in Chatham on Bedford Street, police said. She was released with a court date.

A man left a Park Avenue residence in Chatham after arguing with a woman and later returned to find the door locked. He broke the door’s glass to gain entry, police said. He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and released with a court date.

Warrant arrests

A 41-year-old Chatham man wanted for failing to attend court was arrested Saturday. He was released with a court date.

A 34-year-old Wallaceburg man wanted for failing to attend court was arrested early Sunday morning. He was released with a court date.