Third Walpole Island resident dies of COVID-19
Walpole Island First Nation reported its second COVID-19 death in two weeks Thursday.
It’s the third COVID-19 death in the community, which went into lockdown this week as its virus-related numbers continued to worsen.
No details on the deceased were immediately available. The Lambton public health unit covers Walpole Island and reported one death Thursday, a person in their 70s.
Walpole Island was up to a record 31 active cases Thursday.
Chatham-Kent, meanwhile, had 104 active cases after its public health unit reported four new cases and eight resolved cases.
There have been more new and active cases lately than Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, wants to see, but they’ve started to plateau after a sharp rise, just as they’ve done a few times in the past year.
“It’s been kind of a cyclical thing as we are on this roller-coaster,” Colby said. “Right now, they’re not increasing. They have stalled out. I can only hope, based on observing the path, that we’re going to see our numbers drop.”
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,558 cases included 1,444 resolved cases. Ten residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Colby said Thursday morning he hasn’t heard from the Ministry of Health about whether Chatham-Kent will remain in the red-control stage of Ontario’s five-colour restrictions system or move into grey-lockdown.
“The fact that they have not contacted me to this point would lead me to hesitantly predict that we’re going to stay in red,” he said on a conference call with media.
All three active outbreaks in Chatham-Kent remained small.
A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg had five cases. An unidentified church had six cases but only one active in a Chatham-Kent resident. Hudson Manor retirement home in Tilbury had one case.
“We don’t anticipate going beyond that. … It’s not something that we expect to have more cases spinning off from,” Colby said about Hudson Manor.
Two Chatham-Kent residents were in hospital Thursday with COVID-19. One new student case was reported at Dresden Area Central School.
Wallaceburg District secondary school continued to have three cases. Ursuline College Chatham, H.W. Burgess public school in Wallaceburg and Georges P. Vanier elementary school in Chatham had two apiece. Pain Court secondary school and Lambton-Kent composite school each had one.
The voluntary testing of asymptomatic students mandated by the province will continue this Sunday in Sarnia. The four local school boards are working together on the testing, which began March 14 in Sarnia and continued March 21 in Chatham.
Fewer than 60 tests were done in Chatham. Approximately 110 were done in Sarnia.
“We’ve seen low participation rates for both sessions,” said Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services general manager Kent Orr.
CLASS is co-ordinating the program locally with the school boards. Testing will be done in several communities in the Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton regions, but it will take longer than the five weeks previously allotted, Orr said.
“We’re hoping to have the full schedule finalized in the next couple of days,” he said.