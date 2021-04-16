Thank you cards from Chatham couple brings unexpected joy to truckers during pandemic

TILBURY – A look of surprise spread across Simon Herbert’s face when the Sarnia trucker was unexpectedly handed a thank you note by Beverly Perrin while gassing up his rig at the Flying J Travel Centre just off Highway 401.

“It’s awesome. It made my day,” Herbert said of her show of appreciation.

With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, there are risks to driving a truck long distances, Herbert said, “but we’re just trying to make it work.”

Another thank-you recipient, Rupinder Sohi, a trucker from Edmonton, Alta., said this is the first time he’s ever received a card for doing his job.

“I’m going to keep it forever,” he said. “To be honest, it feels like a proud moment … for doing this job.”

Ontario trucker Maninder Muma, who actually received another thank-you note last year when stopped at a Cambridge service centre, said the gesture “feels really good.”

Perrin and her husband, Richard, have been handing out their thank you cards to truckers since last April.