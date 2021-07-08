Thamesville man charged with driving stolen vehicle while impaired
A 41-year-old Thamesville man faces multiple charges after Chatham-Kent police investigated a complaint of an erratic driver Wednesday night in the area of Grant Street in Chatham.
An officer found the vehicle on Victoria Avenue and believed the driver was impaired.
The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a drug recognition expert did an evaluation and also believed the man was impaired by a drug.
Further investigation showed the man was driving a stolen vehicle from West Lorne and was in possession of stolen cheques, police alleged.
The man was charged with impaired driving, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and driving while under suspension. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Mischief, failing to comply
A man hitting golf balls Wednesday on Emma Street in Chatham allegedly struck a truck driving by and broke its windshield, police said.
Police found the suspect, who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
The 58-year-old from Chatham was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000 and failing to comply with his release conditions. He was released with a July 30 court date.
Domestic offences
A 36-year-old Blenheim man was charged with three counts of assault in connection with a domestic disturbance at a Blenheim home Tuesday night.
An argument allegedly escalated into a physical altercation and the man fled with the woman’s cellphone before police arrived, said police.
He was arrested Wednesday and also charged with theft with a value less than $5,000. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Prohibited weapon
A 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly being in the area of a Wallaceburg residence he’s not allowed to visit.
He was reportedly found with brass knuckles, police said.
He was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions and being in possession of a prohibited weapon. He was released with a July 28 court date.
Failing to comply
A 61-year-old Wallaceburg man was released from court Tuesday with several conditions, including not operating a motor vehicle.
A police officer allegedly spotted him driving on Nelson Street in Wallaceburg early Thursday morning.
He was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Kubota found in Chatham
Police are looking for the owner of a 2017 Kubota skid steer recovered Wednesday on Baxter Street.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Andrew Craven at andrewc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87306. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.