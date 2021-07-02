Thamesville man charged after stolen vehicle found at his residence

A 32-year-old Thamesville man was arrested and taken into custody after Chatham-Kent police found a stolen vehicle at his residence.

A 32-year-old Thamesville man was arrested and taken into custody after Chatham-Kent police found an allegedly stolen vehicle at his home.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Thursday morning, police said they received a tip that a stolen truck from Florence was at a Jane Street residence.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thamesville man charged after stolen vehicle found at his residence Back to video

Police went to the residence and reportedly found the truck, which led to the accused being arrested for possession of stolen property with a value more than $5,000.

The accused is also currently bound by a court order to not possess any vehicles unless he has a bill of sale for the vehicle, police said. He was also charged with failing to comply with his release order.

Police said the man was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

Two men face impaired charges from separate incidents

Two 19-year-old Chatham men are facing impaired driving charges stemming from separate incidents on Thursday evening.

Chatham-Kent police received reports of an impaired driver on Erieau Road just outside of Blenheim.

Police located the vehicle. The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where breath tests showed in a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, police said.

Another driver was stopped while driving on Grand Avenue in Chatham.

Police suspected he may have consumed alcohol and administered a roadside test. The driver failed this test and was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters.

He provided samples of his breath and was found to be over the legal limit, police said.

Both men were charged and released with future court dates.