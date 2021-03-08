Thamesville driver charged after allegedly fleeing from police

Article content

A 19-year-old Thamesville man faces multiple driving charges after allegedly fleeing from Chatham-Kent police early Monday morning.

An officer spotted a man driving a car with licence plates that weren’t registered to the vehicle just before 1 a.m. on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg, police said.

The man reportedly failed to stop for the officer and fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue because of public safety reasons.

About one hour later, the officer found the driver in the car in a parking lot on McNaughton Avenue.

The man was charged with failing to stop, using plates not authorized for the vehicle, driving without a permit and having control of a motor vehicle with open alcohol.

The beer and licence plates were seized. The vehicle was towed.

The man must attend provincial offences court April 7.

Assault charge

A man allegedly assaulted the homeowner at a Ridgetown home, and also broke two doors and two dining room chairs Sunday evening, police said.