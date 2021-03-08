Thamesville driver charged after allegedly fleeing from police
A 19-year-old Thamesville man faces multiple driving charges after allegedly fleeing from Chatham-Kent police early Monday morning.
An officer spotted a man driving a car with licence plates that weren’t registered to the vehicle just before 1 a.m. on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg, police said.
The man reportedly failed to stop for the officer and fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue because of public safety reasons.
About one hour later, the officer found the driver in the car in a parking lot on McNaughton Avenue.
The man was charged with failing to stop, using plates not authorized for the vehicle, driving without a permit and having control of a motor vehicle with open alcohol.
The beer and licence plates were seized. The vehicle was towed.
The man must attend provincial offences court April 7.
Assault charge
A man allegedly assaulted the homeowner at a Ridgetown home, and also broke two doors and two dining room chairs Sunday evening, police said.
A 29-year-old Ridgetown man was charged with assault, mischief with a value less than $5,000 and failing to comply with his release conditions by consuming alcohol.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Tools stolen
Tools valued at $30,000 were stolen from Industrial Machine Services on Gillard Street in Wallaceburg between March 1 and March 5.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Shawn Labelle at shawnl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87367. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Car dolly stolen
A homemade car dolly was stolen from a Forhan Street home in Wallaceburg late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The car dolly is grey with orange ramps.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Grant Renders at grantr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87351. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Outstanding warrant
A 30-year-old man of no fixed address wanted for breaching his probation order was arrested around 4 a.m. Monday walking on Fourth Street in Chatham.
He was released with a March 30 court date.