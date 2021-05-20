TekSavvy starts work on new Chatham-Kent broadband project

A Chatham-Kent internet provider has broken ground on a $2.3-million project to expand high-speed internet in the Tupperville, Wallaceburg and Dresden areas.

The TekSavvy Solutions fibre-optic project is expected to bring another internet option to more than 500 homes, a news release from Southwestern Internet Fibre Technology (SWIFT) said.

“TekSavvy is pleased to announce the start of construction and, ultimately, to bring world-class fire-optic networks to these communities,” Charlie Burns, chief technology officer at TekSavvy, said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to work with SWIFT on these and other exciting projects, bringing the immense benefits of super-fast broadband internet to homes and businesses across Southwestern Ontario.”

The company will construct a 27-kilometre fibre-optic network between Wallaceburg and Babys Point, areas east of Wallaceburg, in Tupperville and to the north and south of Dresden. This will allow TekSavvy to provide service with speeds up to one gigabit per second.