TekSavvy calls for strict conditions to protect consumers if Rogers-Shaw merger approved
Chatham-based TekSavvy Solutions Inc. is calling for strict conditions to ensure competitive markets and affordable prices if a proposed merger between telecom giants Rogers and Shaw is approved.
Andy Kaplan-Myrth, TekSavvy’s vice-president regulatory and carrier affairs delivered this message to Members of Parliament while appearing before the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology on Wednesday during its study of the proposed merger.
“The merger of these two massive vertically integrated companies needs to be made contingent on effective and efficient regulatory measures that promote competition for services and that protect consumers’ interests in the Canadian telecom sector,” Kaplan-Myrth said, in a media release.
“It is clear that fewer viable competitors and further consolidation of market power will result in even worse outcomes for internet and mobile users in Canada,” he added.
TekSavvy outlined key conditions for regulators deciding whether to approve the proposed merger.
The company said the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) should implement its long-delayed 2019 wholesale internet rates decision, enable consumer choice on fibre, and mandate wholesale on mobile with Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) rules.
In addition, the Competition Bureau must actively protect consumers and competition from abuses of market power, so that large companies don’t squeeze out their competitors with targeted anti-competitive practices, such as by using flanker brands to undercut them with retail pricing below wholesale costs, the internet service provider added.
TekSavvy noted that these practical regulatory measures would not only bring down prices for consumers, but also drive independent investment in network facilities, including in rural and underserved areas.
“Canada needs to accelerate the building of networks to people in underserved areas,” Kaplan-Myrth said. “To accomplish that, our broadband plan must include competition-by-design, and it must reject the false dichotomy between investment and competition. As TekSavvy continues to demonstrate, we can have both.”