Teen reportedly found intoxicated while carrying pot plants

An 18-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after Chatham-Kent police allegedly found him walking while intoxicated with marijuana plants in his hand.

Officers reported finding the accused walking barefoot down the road with the pot plants after responding to a call Sunday morning about a suspicious male in the area of McNaughton Avenue and Sandys Street in Chatham.

Police reported that the teen was so intoxicated by alcohol he was unable to care for himself.

It was later discovered the marijuana plants were stolen from a nearby residence, police alleged.

The man was arrested and charged with break, enter a place to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime with a value less than $5,000.

He was released from custody with a Sept. 10 court date.

Resisting arrest

Running from Chatham-Kent police resulted in more trouble with the law for a 23-year-old Chatham man.

The man, who was wanted for failing to attend court, was located by police Sunday afternoon.

Police alleged the accused took off running when informed he was under arrest.

A short foot pursuit ensued and the man was eventually arrested, police said.

He was also charged with escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest, and taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

Impaired charge

A 34-year-old Chatham man is facing an impaired driving charge after a two-vehicle crash on Drury Line in Harwich Township Sunday night.

Police said the accused was taken to headquarters for a breath test that allegedly measured twice the legal limit for blood-alcohol concentration.

He was released with an Aug. 23 court date.

Man accused of breaking several windows

A 43-year-old Wallaceburg man landed in custody after Chatham-Kent police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of St. George Street in Dresden early Monday morning.

Police discovered several store-front windows had been broken. A suspect was located shortly after walking just outside of Dresden.

Police checks revealed the man was wanted for failing to attend court.

He was arrested and also charged with seven counts of mischief with a value less than $5,000.

The man was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.