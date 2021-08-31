Technical advisory group formed for Wheatley explosion investigation
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the provincial government have formed a technical advisory group to look into the cause of last week’s gas explosion in Wheatley.
A large section of the town’s downtown has been closed off since last Thursday, when the blast levelled two buildings and injured almost two-dozen people.
Technical advisory group formed for Wheatley explosion investigation
Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, said Tuesday that “significant movement” has been made in preparing to find the source of the explosion.
“Municipal and provincial officials met in Wheatley Monday and have formed a technical advisory group that will set parameters for the investigation of the explosion and finding the source of the hydrogen sulfide leak which is the suspected cause,” he said in a release. “Establishing how the effort will proceed is a necessary step to getting where we want to be.”
Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office are currently inspecting the site of the explosion.
Despite steps being taken in the investigation, there is no timetable at this point for residents to return to the two-block evacuation area, Shropshire said.
“There are structural issues regarding a number of buildings, contaminated debris and the leak itself,” Shropshire said. “It will be some time before we can contemplate allowing people into the area.”
Entegrus, the local electrical utility, has restored power to roughly half of the 90 customers whose electricity was turned off in the wake of the explosion.
A limited number of workers, under the direction of emergency officials, will be entering a section of the downtown core away from the immediate blast zone to board up blown-out windows.
To date, more than 100 households have sought help at a reception area located at the Wheatley arena. Thirteen families are being housed while municipal officials are helping local groups that are co-ordinating donations. The centre is also accepting and distributing gift cards.
That meant gas detectors were installed at the site of the previous leaks that officials say may have saved lives.
The toxic gas detectors were triggered at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, giving municipal staff and emergency crews time to evacuate buildings before the blast occurred about 90 minutes later.
Emergency information
- Residents looking to return to properties in the non-evacuation zone should call 519-350-2956 to confirm
- Wheatley community members have created a food hub and donation reception centre at the Talbot Trail golf course. Contact the golf course for further details concerning donations and pickup.
- People with concerns about food safety in homes that were without electricity should contact staff at the arena, email ck311@chatham-kent.ca or call 311, municipal officials said.
- The emergency centre at the arena, which now has an ATM, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Residents can call 519-354-6628 after business hours.